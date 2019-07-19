Yorkshire police officer and dog repeatedly shot by wanted man who stabbed pensioner

A Yorkshire police officer and his dog who were repeatedly shot when trying to catch a dangerous man have won a prestigious Police Bravery Award.

PC Ian Sweeney and police dog Logan, from Humberside Police, were chasing a man who was wanted on suspicion of stabbing a pensioner.

PC Ian Sweeney collecting his prestigious Police Bravery Award.

The pair found the man drinking at a friend's house when he ran off, causing PC Sweeney and PD Logan to chase him.

The man drew a pistol and shot Logan in the head, before struggling with PC Sweeney, who was also shot with the gas-powered pellet gun.

The officer was shot three times in the face, once in the shoulder and once in the leg.

Logan was shot in the mouth and nose three times, suffering puncture wounds.

Despite the man shooting the dog, still having a weapon and knowing he wasn't afraid to use it, PC Sweeney continued to tackle him.

He was shortly arrested for several offences.

PC Sweeney then tended to Logan’s injuries, before seeking treatment for his own.

The pair were named as the Region 2 North East winner at the 24th national Police Bravery Awards, held in London on Thursday night.

PC Sweeney said: "The cuts they’ve healed up, but you rely on your family to help you out. The dogs help you more than anything because they keep you going. If you’re a dog handler it’s your life – it’s not a job, it’s your life. You spend 18 hours a day with your dogs – I mean a dog handler never has a bad day – they bring you along. It’s an absolutely fantastic job to do, I feel privileged."

John Apter, National Chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales said: "These awards highlight the incredible bravery that police officers show every single day. PC Sweeney demonstrated outstanding courage and dedication, putting the lives of others before his own without a second thought."

John Perks, Chief Executive Officer of Police Mutual, said: "For the past 11 years, Police Mutual is proud to have sponsored such an inspiring event in the policing calendar. It is a privilege for my colleagues and I to be able to show our respect for the exceptional bravery shown by police officers who risk their lives every day to protect the public and keep us safe. We hope that we can continue to play our part in helping improve the lives of the police family."