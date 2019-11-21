Yorkshire police officer charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving

A North Yorkshire Police officer has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving following an investigation by the police watchdog.

Detective Constable Quita Passmore, 37, was the driver of an unmarked police car and responding to an emergency in Harrogate, when it is alleged her car collided with another vehicle, seriously injuring two women.

The incident took place on May 5, in Otley Road.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has now completed its investigation and passed on the evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, who in turn have made the decision to charge DC Passmore with one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

She is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on December 18.