Yorkshire police officer charged with gross misconduct after drink driving conviction
Abigail Pigram was an off-duty police constable when she crashed her car in Vale Mill Lane, Keighley, at around 6pm on August 16 in 2022.
She has been charged with gross misconduct and will face a disciplinary hearing at the force’s headquarters in Wakefield on Tuesday, February 6
According to the force, she left the scene after the crash and failed to report it.
She then allegedly returned to the scene, identified herself to the attending police officers as the driver and confirmed that she had lost control of the vehicle.
She was breathalysed at the scene and then convicted of driving over the prescribed limit of alcohol in court last year.
It comes after West Yorkshire Police revealed an officer accused of using homophobic slurs had been cleared of gross misconduct.
An officer claimed Police Sergeant David McDonald made a series of offensive comments, calling her a thick d*** ****”, and a “fat ****” at the police station where they were based.
But a misconduct panel ruled there was “no evidence” to support the allegations made against Sergeant McDonald, who denied wrongdoing.
In a ruling, the panel said “the only corroboration” was a statement from the officer’s mother, who did not witness any of the comments being made.
It stated the officer who made the allegations was “less credible” than Sergeant McDonald as there were “inconsistencies or inaccuracies” in the evidence she gave.