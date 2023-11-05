All Sections
Yorkshire police officer sacked over racist and misogynistic WhatsApp messages

A West Yorkshire Police officer who was involved in racist and sexist conversations on WhatsApp has been sacked.
By Nathan Hyde
Published 5th Nov 2023, 10:54 GMT
Updated 5th Nov 2023, 10:56 GMT

PC Louis Hepplestone was dismissed for gross misconduct at a disciplinary hearing last week, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The watchdog said “vile and offensive messages” were exchanged on the WhatsApp group and Hepplestone failed to challenge the “blatantly racist views” of his colleague William Loyd-Hughes.

Concerns were raised after a separate investigation into Loyd-Hughes, who worked as a detention officer at Huddersfield Police Station.

The officer was found guilty of gross misconduct (Picture: Police Scotland)The officer was found guilty of gross misconduct (Picture: Police Scotland)
Loyd-Hughes was sentenced to a community order in April for sharing content supporting Northern Irish paramilitaries on social media.

The IOPC said Hepplestone, who was based in Kirklees, began exchanging messages with Loyd-Hughes before he joined West Yorkshire Police in November 2020.

“The evidence showed that even after becoming a police officer, PC Hepplestone failed to challenge offensive messages containing racists comments and a joke about rape,” the IOPC said.

“He also sent messages referring to female colleagues that were considered misogynistic.

“The messages also showed PC Hepplestone was aware of Loyd-Hughes’ racist views prior to him joining the force as a detention officer.

“PC Hepplestone failed to raise concerns about this once Loyd-Hughes became a West Yorkshire Police employee.”

IOPC Regional Director Emily Barry said officers should always challenge and report “such views”.

“PC Hepplestone was part of a conversation in which vile and offensive messages were sent,” she said.

“His failure to challenge blatantly racist views or a joke about rape were a complete betrayal of the values he should have been upholding as a police officer.”

Last month, former West Yorkshire Police officer Jacob Swallow was found guilty of gross misconduct after he punched a handcuffed 17-year-old in the face, during an incident in Keighley in June 2022.