Yorkshire police officer suspended over 'use of force' when arresting man after car crash in village

The suspect was detained following a road collision in the village of Tockwith, near Wetherby, when the incident happened on January 26.

North Yorkshire Police said: “Officers attended, and arrested a man in his 40s in connection with the incident. The man became violent towards officers, who used force to restrain and arrest him. He was taken to custody, and subsequently released on bail while enquiries continue.

"Following concerns raised about the officers' use of force, the incident was referred voluntarily by North Yorkshire Police to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) who are investigating the circumstances.

"Following a review, one officer was subsequently suspended from duty. We want to reassure our communities that we take concerns of this nature very seriously, and will continue to work closely with the IOPC.”