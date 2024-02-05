Yorkshire police officer who asked for black mannequin to stamp on is sacked

Adam Brown made the comment during a first aid training session in September 2022, just three weeks after he started working for West Yorkshire Police.

A misconduct panel ruled that Brown would have been dismissed by the force if he had not resigned last year.

It comes after six officers who heard the comment, during a training session at the force’s Carr Gate complex in Wakefield, gave evidence at a disciplinary hearing.

They said that as a series of dolls were brought out for a CPR exercise, Brown said loudly: "Can I have the black one so I can stamp on its head?"

He denied making the comment but did not attend the hearing.

Eileen Herlihy, chair of the misconduct panel, said the evidence was “overwhelming” as six witnesses had provided “credible and consistent” accounts.

In a ruling, she said: “He clearly used racist language advocating violence which has the potential to cause serious harm to those who might have heard it and had the very real potential to affect the professional reputation of West Yorkshire Police and policing as a whole and undermine public confidence.

“The officer displayed no remorse and made no apology and has not acknowledged any responsibility for his comment or displayed any insight into his behaviour.”

It comes after another officer with the force, Sergeant David McDonald, was cleared of gross misconduct.

A colleague claimed he made a series of offensive comments, calling her a thick **** ****”, and a “fat ****”, between July 2021 and September 2022.