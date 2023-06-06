Yorkshire police officer who crashed while drink driving with child in the car could be sacked

A West Yorkshire Police officer who crashed while she was drink driving with a child in the car could be sacked.

PC Sally Bird was off duty when she crashed into another car and then hit a wall in January 2022.

The force said that after she was arrested, officers found she had driven the car without the consent of the owner and without insurance.

She was disqualified from driving for a year and fined after she was convicted of drink driving and driving without insurance in court.

The constable will face a disciplinary hearing at West Yorkshire Police’s headquarters in Wakefield on Tuesday, June 13 after she was charged with gross misconduct.

The force said she could be dismissed without notice.

It comes after a former West Yorkshire Police firearms officer was found guilty of gross misconduct because he caused a colleague “significant emotional distress” by repeatedly lying to her when they were having an affair.

When PC Max Foster was seeing another officer between October 2019 and July 2021, he told her that he was receiving treatment for cancer and his father had died after being diagnosed with a serious illness.

It was also revealed that the married father-of-one had relationships with another two serving officers, between 2017 and 2020, and told them that he had cancer and his father was dying.

In May, a misconduct panel ruled that he would have been dismissed for gross misconduct if he had not already resigned, as his actions “amounted to domestic abuse” even though he was not violent.