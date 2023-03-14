Yorkshire police officers being forced to use food banks, says federation

Police officers in Yorkshire are using food banks and taking out loans to cover the cost of essentials as their local representatives warned things could get worse without a pay hike.

Humberside Police Federation Chair Lee Sims said the number of officers using a food bank the organisation set up had dramatically increased, with others resigning for better pay elsewhere. He added the Federation may look into strike bans and other legal limits on industrial action open to officers depending on the results of pay talks this year.

The Home Office has said forces increasing pay above 3.5 per cent could undermine its efforts to recruit and maintain 20,000 extra officers. It comes as the Police Federation for England and Wales (PFEW), the body which represents rank and file officers, has asked for a 17 per cent pay hike this year. The figure is designed to address the real terms decline in officer pay of 17 per cent since 2000, according to Social Market Foundation research quoted by the Federation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The think tank’s report on police pay also claimed the erosion in pay was linked by officers not being able to strike. Police officers’ pay starts at between £23,556 and £26,682 for constables, depending on skills and experience, with a maximum salary of £43,032. Chief Constables make between £148,371 and £206,274 depending on the size of their force, the level of crime and demand, according to the Government figures.

Police officers are having to use foodbanks in Yorkshire, a federation has said

Mr Sims said the pay statistics were worrying and would only get worse without a fair deal.

The Humberside chair said: “It is not about wanting a pay rise, it is about needing one. We just want what’s right and fair, and for officers to get what they deserve, especially given the very real risk our members face every day by simply going to work. I speak to officers in Humberside who are resigning, and one of the reasons they are doing this is because they can get better paid jobs in other areas.

“As police officers, we don’t have the ability to strike, or have access to any form of industrial rights. If we don’t get a fair pay deal, this needs to be legally explored.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also comes after Humberside PCC Jonathan Evison said he was committed to maintaining officer numbers despite the force needing to save £7.5m in the next five years. A report to the Police and Crime Panel earlier this year named staff pay among the budget pressures facing the force.

In its evidence to the Police Remuneration Review Body submitted in February, the Home Office stated it recognised the bravery, commitment and professionalism of officers. But the Government department claimed public sector pay awards significantly above those of the private sector could cause higher and more persistent inflation.

The Home Office has given forces an extra £140m to cover pay rises and recruitment for the coming financial year as part of £350m in additional funding.

It stated: “The Home Office continues to work with the National Police Chiefs’ Council and Association of Police and Crime Commissioners on assumptions on pay and other anticipated pressures. “Considering the additional funding available from the police funding settlement and forces seeking to maximise efficiencies, our current assessment if that there is scope for forces to budget up to a 3.5 per cent pay award within the existing settlement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The impact and affordability of a pay award will vary by force, depending on individual force level pressures and the flexibility they have to manage this with their budget. An unfunded pay award above our affordability assessment is likely to significantly impact on forces’ ability to maintain officer numbers recruited as part of the Police Uplift Programme, effectively risking a reversal of the 20,000 officer uplift.