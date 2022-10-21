A prison officer has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of sharing extreme right-wing material on a Telegram channel. Ashley Neil Sharp, 42, of Cudworth, Barnsley, faces a single charge of disseminating a terrorist document on March 22. It relates to an allegation he posted a link to a file entitled Mr BondMusic to a extreme right-wing channel named as The White Stag Athletics Club channel.

Sharp was arrested by Counter Terrorism Policing North East, assisted by South Yorkshire Police, in May, following an investigation into online activity related to suspected extreme right-wing terrorism. The Old Bailey was told the Telegram channel WSAC was an extreme right-wing organisation that promotes a neo-Nazi ideology.

Sharp appeared for a preliminary hearing at the Old Bailey on Friday (Oct 21). Mr Justice Sweeney set a plea hearing at Sheffield Crown Court for February 17 next year and a trial from May 2 at the same court.

Ashley Neil Sharp appeared at The Old Bailey in London

