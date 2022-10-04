Yorkshire rapist sent to Young Offenders Institute after attacking teenager

Harry Webster, from Bradford, subjected his victim to the attack in February 22, 2020.

He admitted to one count of rape in court on August 22 of this year.

A judge at Bradford Crown Court sentenced him to three years and 10 months in a YOI on October 3.

Harry Webster, 20, from Bradford, admitting raping his teenage victim. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Webster was also given a 10 year restraining order and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.

Detective Inspector Claire Smith of Bradford Safeguarding Unit said: “We welcome the guilty plea from Webster and his sentence today.

“I would like to praise the bravery and courage of the victim in coming forward and reporting this.

“I hope this sentence will give his victim some comfort knowing he has admitted his crimes and has been jailed.

