Yorkshire residents 'trying to steal pumps' being used to move floodwater according to Environment Agency

Residents in Yorkshire have been seen trying to steal the pumps which are being used to move water away from flooded homes in South Yorkshire, the Environment Agency said.

In a video posted to Twitter earlier this morning, Martin Christmas, from the EA, said the agency started to 'see some criminal activity trying to steal our pumps."

He added: "Unfortunately, we've started to see some criminal activity trying to steal our pumps and steal our pallet barriers," he said.

"So, a plea to anyone out there in the area who sees anyone suspicious, please get in touch with police.

"We don't want this to hamper our recovery effort in the Doncaster area."

More rain is expected overnight, with flood warnings still in place in parts of South Yorkshire.

Flooding in South Yorkshire PA/Danny Lawson

A total of 121 flood warnings remain in place on Friday morning (Nov 15).