A romance fraudster who scammed a woman he married after meeting her on a dating app has been jailed.

Marc Raven, 61, persuaded women to part with hundreds of thousands of pounds, and made his new wife sell her home in Harrogate through deceit.

He has been given an eight-year prison sentence at York Crown Court after admitting to fraud against two victims.

He claimed to be a successful businessman while spinning a web of lies which were eventually discovered. He used aliases including Bookey, Cohen and Stewart.

One victim met Raven through a dating app in January 2018, and they were married by October.

Raven told her he had a large amount of money in a Singaporean bank account that he was having difficulty accessing. He encouraged her to sell her home in Harrogate and use the money to live on, making her believe they would soon be buying a property worth more than £1million.

Meanwhile, he was taking money from her, with the promise he would pay her back when his money arrived. They made offers on a number of houses, but they would never progress, with Raven blaming the sellers.

It was not until October 2019 that Raven’s lies fell apart. Between June 2018 and May 2019, the victim had transferred him more than £200,000. She had to declare herself bankrupt and move in with family.

Raven was arrested by North Yorkshire Police officers. During the course of their investigation into him, they discovered another victim in Singapore.

Raven had begun a relationship with her in 2016, and the following year he contacted her to say he had been hospitalised in Dubai, and needed money to pay medical fees and customs fines. In reality, Raven was fit and well in the UK. Between July 2017 and August 2018, the victim transferred about £100,000 to Raven.

When interviewed by North Yorkshire Police, Raven continued to claim that he had money in Singapore. As part of the investigation, international financial enquiries were carried out there, showing his claims were false.

In a personal statement read at court, the daughter of the woman Raven married said: “The damage Marc has done to my family is immeasurable, and no punishment will ever repair the damage he’s done to my mum. I just hope that he’s unable to cause this much harm and pain to anyone again.”

DC Neil Brodhurst, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “Raven was a serial fraudster, who lied again and again to obtain money from women he was in a relationship with. It’s no exaggeration to say his deception has shattered lives.

“While nothing can undo the damage he has caused, I hope that this result can at least bring about some closure for the victims. And it will ensure that no one else can ever be taken in by his lies, or forced to suffer what they have endured.

“Financial abuse is a form of domestic abuse. It can happen to anyone of any age. Sometimes it can take a long time for victims to realise what is happening. But if you feel uncomfortable about how someone you know is behaving with your money, they may be financially abusing you.

