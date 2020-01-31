Yorkshire's luxury spa hotels targeted by changing room thief

Have your say

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to in connection with a number of thefts from luxury spas across Yorkshire.

The changing room lockers were broken into at the Coniston Hoteal spa complex in Coniston Cold, Skipton, at around 1pm on January 28, and cash, debit and credit cars stolen.

The man is described as white, in his 50s, with a grey beard and short hair.

The stolen cards have then been used to withdraw money at ATMs and purchase items at various locations.

Aldwark Manor Hotel in Alne near York was targeted two days later when once again money, credit and debit cards were taken from a changing room locker.

North Yorkshire Police have now released images of a man they want to speak to in connection with the thefts.

He is of large build and possibly wearing a dark baseball cap.

Police are asking hotel staff in the local area to be vigilant and report any incidents or suspicious activity.

Anyone who can help identify the man pictured in the CCTV images or who has any information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.