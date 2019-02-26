Yorkshire school issues warning to parents over dangerous Momo challenge

Have your say

A school in Hull has issued a warning to parents over the dangerous Momo challenge.

Northcott school in Bransholme has warned parents about the "nasty challenges" which appear in videos on YouTube.

The Momo Challenge features a disturbing image of a girl with bulging eyes and a crooked smile.

This image has now begun to pop-up in the middle of child-orientated YouTube videos such as Peppa Pig.

The doll encourages them to add a contact on WhatsApp who then sends them violent images and dares.

The children are then encouraged to self-harm before the ultimate post tells them to take their own lives.

The school's tweet read: "Important: we are aware that some nasty challenges (Momo challenge) are hacking into children's programmes. Challenges appear midway through Kids YouTube, Fortnight, Peppa Pig to avoid detection by adults.

"Please be vigilant with your child using IT, images are very disturbing."

The Momo Challenge has been linked to deaths in Columbia, Argentina and India.

Here's how to safeguard your children online:

The NSPCC, in partnership with O2, offers the following advice on online safety.

Use Net Aware: A guide to the social networks and apps your child might be using and practical advise over how to keep them safe.

Parental controls: Set up parental controls to block upsetting or harmful content, control in-app purchases and manage how long your child spends online.

Lots of mobiles, tablets and home broadband come with settings to manage what your child can and can't see or do online.

Online gaming: Activate safety settings on games consoles, turn off in-app purchases. Both the Apple app store and Google Play allow parents to create a pin code which must be entered before every purchase.

Internet history: Check your child's internet history by entering CTRL + H when the browser is open.

Child accounts: Create a child's account on windows PC and enable Family Safety settings which allows you to block websites.

If using Mac set up Screen Sharing so you can see your child's activity.