Yorkshire school lockdowns: Parents receive text messages as schools locked down due to 'credible threat'

Schools in Yorkshire are implementing “soft invacuation” procedures after a credible threat – as police launch an investigation.
By Daniel Sheridan
Published 14th Sep 2023, 13:21 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 13:21 BST

Many parents have received text messages from the schools their children attend alerting them to the procedures being activated.

Parents took to social media to share the content of the messages.

One school sent out a message to parents which read: “Following information from police about a credible threat to all schools in Leeds, [the school] has implemented a 'soft invacuation'. This means that all children will be kept indoors for the full day.

A pupil undertaking an exam. Picture by PA Archive/PA ImagesA pupil undertaking an exam. Picture by PA Archive/PA Images
“All gates remain closed and locked as usual and doors and windows within school will remain closed all day also.”

Police forces across Yorkshire have been contacted for comment.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are aware of an email which has been sent to a number of schools in West Yorkshire today.

“This is being investigated by police and officers are providing reassurance and safety advice to affected schools.”

More to follow.