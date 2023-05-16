Yorkshire school teacher jailed for 22 child sex offences including downloading 'paedophile manual'

A Yorkshire schoolteacher has been jailed for 22 child sex offences – including downloading a ‘paedophile manual’ on how to groom children.

Concerns were raised about Jamie Alexander Wheeler, 32, after a colleague reported seeing inappropriate images on the desktop of his laptop.

Wheeler, previously of Riccall near Selby, but now of Kippax, Leeds, was arrested.

Officers seized 33 electronic devices including laptops, phones and memory sticks. Forensic examination of the devices revealed over 26,000 indecent images of children including 4,721 category A images, which are the most serious and depict the worst kind of abuse.

Jamie Alexander Wheeler, 32, previously of Riccall near Selby, but now of Kippax, Leeds. Photo: North Yorkshire Police

Officers also discovered a paedophile manual that went into detail about how to groom children in the lead up to abusing them sexually.

The former teacher pleaded guilty to possessing a paedophile manual, three counts of making (downloading) indecent images of children, six counts of sexual touching, eight counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity, two counts of taking an indecent photo of a child and two counts of meeting a child to engage in a sexual act.

He jailed for four years and ten months at York Crown Court on Tuesday, May 16 and also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely and given a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Claire Hudson of York and Selby CID, said: “The images found on Wheeler’s devices depicted sickening and very distressing images of children being abused.

“Behind every image is a terrified child that has suffered in the worst possible way. By downloading these images he has helped fuel the horrific trade in child sexual abuse images, re-victimising every child in those photos and videos.

“While we did not identify any evidence that he was directly involved in the worst kind of sexual offending, we did identify direct offences of sexual touching and other grooming offences to which he thankfully pleaded guilty and spared the victims the trauma of giving evidence at court.

“When his offending was discovered, we worked with our partner agencies to ensure immediate safeguarding measures were put in place, including his suspension from his job and conditions imposed to prevent any contact with any children.

