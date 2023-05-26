Yorkshire security consultant and businessman to stand trial on child sex charges

A Yorkshire security consultant who ran several businesses is to stand trial on child sex charges.

Christian Broxham, 40, appeared at Hull Crown Court on Friday to give pleas to three counts of sexual activity with a child.

He denied all charges, which relate to the same girl who was a teenager at the time of the alleged offences in 2018.

Broxham, now of Scarborough, was previously the director of a number of security companies based at addresses in Hull and Beverley which specialised in the fitting of alarm and CCTV systems. All have since been dissolved.

Hull Crown Court