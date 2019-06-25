Yorkshire serial rapist who googled 'forced' and 'rape' jailed for 10 offences against six women

A forrmer prison officer who tried to “wriggle his way out of his perverted crimes” has been given an extended sentence of 28 years after being branded “dangerous” by a Judge.

Mark Scott, 34, who met victims on nights out, through friends or dating web-sites like Plenty of Fish and Badoo, buried his head in his hands and sobbed as he was being sentenced on Tuesday.

Mark Scott

He was found guilty last month of nine counts of rape and one of attempted rape of six different women, over a 13-year period from 2005.

A further allegation against Scott, which came to light during the trial, is being investigated by police.

It also emerged that Scott, who previously also worked at the city’s Siemens factory, had made Internet searches for pornographic material including the words “forced” and “rape”.

In statements read to the court his victims spoke about the devastating impact the attacks had on their lives, with one saying she felt worthless and had considered suicide.

Another told the court: “I feel like nothing good is ever going to happen in my life again, and what have I done in my life to make someone hurt me as much as he did?

"He has taken away a piece of me away that I feel I will never be able to get back.

“It was never his to take. He had no right. He has taken my trust and my confidence.”

Recorder Ben Nolan QC said Scott, formerly of Daville Close, in Hull, had an “ingrained sense of entitlement to sex on his terms”, and displayed “a sadistic streak”.

He was a “dangerous man” and displayed violence towards the women while committing his crimes, the judge added.

Scott must serve a custodial sentence of 20 years with an extended licence period of eight years.

Detective Sergeant Anneliese Tomlinson from Humberside Police’s Protecting Vulnerable People Unit said she had the “upmost respect” for the women who came forward.

She said in each of the cases “it started out consensually”, however “due to the force he used, or violence, or the type of sex, they would withdraw consent, but he would just take by force, including choking.”

An allegation was made first against Scott in Norfolk in August 2018, which Humberside Police were unaware of until the following month when another report was made to them.

Four more women then came forward during their investigation.

Det Sgt Tomlinsonsaid: “I have the upmost respect for them for contacting us, working with us and helping us bring this individual to justice.

“Ultimately it has led to Mark Scott being handed a significant sentence today which will mean he will be removed from any direct contact with women for a very long time.

“Mark Scott is a vile and abhorrent sex criminal who tried to wriggle his way out of his perverted crimes. He pleaded not guilty to his offences with no thought for anyone but himself and for his own self-preservation.

“The women had to relive the nightmare of their experiences in court during a trial which lasted seven weeks, purely because Mark Scott tried to save himself from going to prison. He didn’t.

“I’m relieved that this dangerous man will now be spending a long time behind bars.”