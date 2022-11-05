Two of the shops were in central Halifax and the other was in the Lower Valley, Calderdale.

Officers from Calderdale Neighbourhood Policing team were joined by a licencing officer, three PCSOs and two cadets to carry out a test purchasing operation at 25 stores across the borough.

Fireworks and cans of alcohol were sold to the underage shoppers, despite them being under the legal age of 18.

Sergeant Anna Law

The three shops that failed are now under investigation by the Calderdale Community Safety Partnership.

Sergeant Anna Law, of Calderdale Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team – who led the operation - said: “This operation allowed us to identify shops and retailers who we need to work more closely with to ensure there are no recurrences and to highlight their responsibility to help prevent anti-social behaviour.

Offences of this nature can lead to prosecution and the sale of fireworks and alcohol to those under the legal age is unacceptable.

“This time of year, many people will enjoy fireworks safety, however a small minority use fireworks to cause crime and anti-social behaviour in our local community.

“Retailers must be held accountable for types of sales and understand the impact that can be caused by anti-social behaviour.

“Minimising the risk of the sale of fireworks and alcohol to young people will contribute to our ongoing efforts to help make our communities safer.