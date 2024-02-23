Yorkshire takeaway owner fined after rat droppings, dead flies and contaminated food found
When Environmental Health Officers visited Taste of China, Market Street, Heckmondwike, in January 2023, rat droppings, contaminated food and dead flies were found on the premises.
Officers found dirty conditions, which included the structure, floor and surfaces and also equipment.
Cross-contamination issues were also found, with a container of cooked rice touching a box of raw prawns on the sink drainer.
Rat droppings were found behind a chest freezer in the cellar and there were many dead and live flies in the cellar.
When Officers carried out a revisit on 16 February cooked food and ready-to-eat prawn crackers were stored in greasy cardboard boxes.
Previous inspections showed similar issues and concerns were raised about cleaning, cross-contamination and incompletion of a written food safety management system.
Despite efforts from Environmental Health to help Mr Jian Lin Wang, age 53, the takeaway owner, to make the improvements needed in line with food safety regulations, records show a history of non-compliance at the premises dating back to 2018.
In mitigation, Mr Wang cited this was down to health reasons, the court heard.
Mr Wang pleaded guilty to food hygiene offences on February 2, 2024, at Kirklees Magistrates Court.
Mr Wang was fined £1000 with a £400 surcharge and £1,209.54 costs.
Councillor Aafaq Butt, Cabinet member for Culture and Greener Kirklees, said: “Despite the best efforts of our committed Environmental Health Officers, unfortunately, Mr Wang has failed to follow the professional advice given to him and has continued to put the safety of his customers’ health at risk.
“We take a supportive approach to help businesses follow environmental health regulations across Kirklees, and we are here to help and guide those who want to engage with us. I hope that this prosecution serves as a warning to those breaching the law that we will not tolerate health and safety breaches which put our residents at risk.”
