Yorkshire taxi driver who raped disabled passengers in their own homes is jailed

A former Doncaster taxi driver who committed horrific sex attacks on two extremely vulnerable women he had met through his work has been jailed for 18 years.

Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 19th Apr 2023, 15:36 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 15:36 BST

Derek Bilby, now 64, had built up a relationship with the victims, who both have significant disabilities, after picking them up in his taxi.

He continued to visit them at their homes, grooming them before carrying out his perverse acts over a two-year period.

Both women were able to tell their respective carers what had happened, and Bilby was arrested. Following a complex investigation, he was charged with multiple offences in May 2022. He pleaded guilty to one count of rape, two counts of sexual assault, assault by penetration and indecent exposure.

Derek Bilby
Derek Bilby

South Yorkshire Police’s Alex Storey said: “Both of these women have significant, long-term vulnerabilities and are practically housebound. Bilby took advantage of this, coercing his way inside their homes before forcing himself on them on multiple occasions.

“It’s sickening to know that both women felt they could trust him, and he was quick to take advantage of this.”

With the help of speech experts to ensure the victims’ voices were heard, detectives carried out video interviews with both women. Forensics also strengthened the case, with Bilby’s DNA being found on one of the victims, and on the other’s clothing.

Storey added: “I can’t praise both of these women enough, this was a truly harrowing experience and they have shown exceptional bravery in working with us over the course of this investigation.

“We can’t rule out that Bilby targeted other women when he worked as a taxi driver in Doncaster a number of years ago, and I would urge anyone with concerns or suspicions to come forward.”

Bilby, formerly of Alexander Street in Bentley, was handed an 18-year sentence at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday (18 April). He was also placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.