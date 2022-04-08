Yorkshire taxi driver who tried to sexually assault female passenger who was struggling to get home is jailed

Khairul Ehsan, 43, of Navigation Way, was sentenced to three months in prison and was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for seven years at Hull Crown Court this week.

He denied the offence of attempted sexual assault but was found guilty.

The court heard how whilst working as a taxi driver, Mr Ehsan provided his personal contact details to a 24-year-old woman he picked up from a night out in Hull city centre.

Khairul Ehsan

On a later occasion when she was struggling to get home and in need of safe transport, the woman rang Khairul, who collected her from outside a takeaway in his minivan and then abused his position of trust and made sexual advances towards her.

Detective Sergeant Luke Albison of Humberside Police said: “The courage and bravery that this victim has shown throughout the entirety of this investigation has been amazing.

“I hope the outcome at court this week will provide her with some closure, reassured by the knowledge that this vile predator has been sentenced for his crime against her.

“I would like to provide reassurance to anyone who may have suffered sexual assault, if you come to us we will listen to and support you and act against those responsible.

“If you have been the victim of sexual assault, there are various ways you can report it to the police. You can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, or you can report directly through our 101 number, or 999 in an emergency.