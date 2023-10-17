A Yorkshire teacher who sexually assaulted a teenage girl has been banned from the profession.

Jonathan Adamson, 35, was an English teacher at Kettlethorpe High School in Wakefield until he was sacked for misconduct in 2019.

Two years later he was convicted of four counts of engaging in sexual activity with a girl under 16 and jailed for seven years at Leeds Crown Court.

A Teaching Regulation Agency misconduct panel has reviewed the case and decided he should be banned from teaching indefinitely.

Jonathan Adamson

“Mr Adamson was in a position of trust and responsibility in relation to his pupils. He abused that position,” the panel’s ruling stated.

“Mr Adamson’s behaviour in committing these offences could undoubtedly affect public confidence in the teaching profession, particularly given the influence that teachers may have on pupils, parents and others in the community.

“His conduct ran counter to what should have been at the very core of his practice as a teacher with a duty of care towards children.”

The panel also found that Adamson had spat at a pupil during a lesson and threw a piece of scrunched-up paper at them during a lesson in 2018.

Another pupil filmed the incident and posted it on social media.

The school was made aware of the video shortly after Adamson was suspended because concerns were raised about inappropriate messages he had sent to a teenage girl.

The panel said parents would be appalled by the English teacher’s actions as they “fell significantly short of the standards expected of the profession".