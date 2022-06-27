Yorkshire teacher caught with indecent images of children banned from profession

Mark Perry worked as a maths teacher at The Brooksbank School in Elland for six months, until he was arrested by West Yorkshire Police in February 2019.

The 61-year-old, who had no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent photographs of children, at Bradford Magistrates Court in April 2021.

The following month, he was given a nine-month prison sentence, which was suspended for two years, and ordered to complete a rehabilitation course and 120 hours of community service. He also received a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

In court, the judge accepted Perry had “dedicated a substantial proportion" of his life to educating young people, but had also been viewing indecent images since 2009.

After a hearing last month, a Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) conduct panel ruled the teacher should be banned from the profession indefinitely.

In a report, the TRA said: “The panel noted that Mr Perry's actions were relevant to teaching, working with children and working in an education setting, as the offence involved images of children.

“The panel also took account of the way the teaching profession is viewed by others.

“The panel considered that Mr Perry's behaviour in committing the offence could affect public confidence in the teaching profession, given the influence that teachers may have on pupils, parents and others in the community.”

The report added: “The panel was of the view that prohibition was both proportionate and appropriate. The panel decided that the public interest considerations outweighed the interests of Mr Perry.