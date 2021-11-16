Yorkshire teenager seriously injured in lorry crash determined to 'make the most out of life'

Nicky Newbon suffered life-changing injuries in a collision in 2018

Nicky Newbon was getting off the bus in Monk Fryston with a school friend when it was hit by the lorry in December 2018.

The boy, who was 14-year-old at the time, was airlifted to hospital to be treated for a serious head injury, knee fracture, broken collar bone, nerve damage and facial scarring.

Several months later, he was found to have a contrecoup injury, which occurs on the opposite side of the brain from where the impact occurred.

Nicky Newbon and his family, who live in Monk Fryston

Nicky, who is now 17, still receives care from a neurorehabilitation team and requires medication to prevent headaches and seizures. He lives with a range of issues including tinnitus, impaired hearing and vision, cognitive difficulties, pain and reduced mobility in his right leg and fatigue.

Karen Newbon, who has decided to speak out during Road Safety Week, said the collision had a “devastating” impact on her son.

She added: “Our whole lives changed in the space of a few seconds. Before the crash, he was very fit and active, enjoyed football and cycling, but he is now left with many issues, both physically and emotionally.

“I’m really not sure what the future holds for Nicky, but I expect he will need help for a long time. However, he’s determined not to let his injuries stop him from achieving what he wants and make the most out of life.

“We’re so grateful for all the support we’ve had and also want to say a big thank you to the emergency services and medical staff for everything they did for Nicky following the accident.

“All we can do now is help Nicky to work to make the best possible recovery he can. I just hope that by speaking out, others will realise what can happen if they don’t take care on the roads. I wouldn’t want anyone else going through what Nicky has.”

The teenager returned to school part time in February 2019 and managed to obtain GCSEs in maths and science, despite his injuries. He is now studying for an A Level in Geography, but had to drop two other A Levels as he still struggles with cognitive difficulties and fatigue.

The avid Leeds United supporter, who once dreamed of playing semi professionally, has returned to the sport but is hampered by headaches and dizziness.

Lawyers at Irwin Mitchell helped his family secure a payment from the driver’s insurers to fund his rehabilitation.