South Yorkshire Police said two German Shepherd dogs attacked a Miniature Yorkshire Terrier in an incident on Orgreave Park, on Saturday, September 18.
The Yorkshire Terrier later died as a result of its injuries.
Police want to trace the owner of the German Shepherds.
Anyone with information about the incident should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 611 of Sepember 18.
