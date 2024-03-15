Police believe items taken by Graham Gallon from the Royal Lancers & Nottinghamshire Yeomanry Museum, including a rosewater dish described as a sister piece to the Wimbledon women's singles trophy, may have since been melted down.

A military polo trophy, statuettes of mounted soldiers and a cavalry trumpet were also stolen in October last year, after the hole was cut to gain direct access to a display case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gallon, 36, of Carrington Terrace, Rotherham, was arrested after his DNA was found on the base of a silver cup which he was not able to squeeze through the gap in the floor, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Graham Gallon, who has been jailed at Nottingham Crown Court, for two-and-a-half years after he cut a hole in the floor of a military museum to steal a "priceless" haul of silver. Photo credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Shortly after the offence, curators at the museum located in Thoresby Park, near Worksop, said it was disgusting that historic items had been taken from people who had served and fought for their country.

The theft took place in the early hours and was discovered the following morning by a volunteer, who found a decorative Halloween skeleton under the hole.

Gallon was jailed at Nottingham Crown Court earlier this week after pleading guilty to burglary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement issued on Friday (Mar 15), officers said the case remains open. A 24-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man have also been arrested and remain under investigation.

A hole cut in the floor of the Royal Lancers & Nottinghamshire Yeomanry Museum by Graham Gallon, who has been jailed at Nottingham Crown Court, for two-and-a-half years after he stole a "priceless" haul of silver. Police believe items taken by Gallon from the museum, including a rosewater dish described as a sister piece to the Wimbledon women's singles trophy, may have since been melted down. Photo credit should read: Nottinghamshire Police

Detective Constable India Woodrow, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "The people who did this may have got away with silver, but - as we said at the time - they have not got away with the crime. Gallon came to our attention very soon in our investigation and I am pleased that we were able to conclusively link him to this offence.