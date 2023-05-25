A Yorkshire vicar ended up in hospital for stitches and a tetanus shot after he was bitten by a dog near his own village churchyard.

The Reverend Harry Gwinnett has reported the shocking incident near St James Church in Thornton, near Bradford, to West Yorkshire Police, who are now seeking the woman seen walking the out-of-control German shepherd.

The vicar was bitten on the arm and had to go to A&E for treatment to the wound. He said: “The woman came down the footpath at the side of the church onto Thornton Road. I was on the Thornton Road footpath and it just went for me - she was holding the lead but obviously couldn’t control it.

"The frightening thing is that once across the road and into the field she took it off the lead.”

The dog was on a lead but not within the woman's control

The owner of the dog did not stop to assist the Reverend Gwinnett or leave her contact details.

The clergyman had to have four stitches, tetanus jab, an X-ray and was prescribed antibiotics during his four-hour stay in hospital on Monday.

West Yorkshire Police said: “Police are investigating after a reports a dog attacked a man on Thornton Road, Bradford. It happened on 22 May shortly before 5pm.

“The victim suffered injuries. Enquiries are ongoing to locate the owner of the dog.

The vicar was bitten on the arm

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 using the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting 13230287515”

The Reverend Gwinnett’s parish is the same one that the Reverend Patrick Bronte, father of the famous literary sisters, held the ministry for from 1815. At the time, the present church had not been built and worship was held in a chapel, now a ruin in the graveyard. Charlotte, Emily and Anne Bronte were all born at the family home on Market Street during their father’s time in Thornton before he took up a post in Haworth. The new St James Church was built in 1872.