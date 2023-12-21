Yorkshire woman, 20, who wanted to work in equine industry kept thoroughbred horse in 'emaciated' condition in village field
Police were forced to seize gelding Chilli from after residents of Woodmansey, near Beverley, reported that the horse was in a poor condition and living in a rubbish-strewn paddock at Oaksley Carr in May.
His owner was identified as Amy Tichias, from Cottingham, and she has now been successfully prosecuted by the RSPCA at Hull Magistrates Court.
She admitted causing unnecessary suffering to Chilli, a chestnut thoroughbred, by failing to address the cause of his poor body condition and weight loss.
At her hearing earlier this month, Tichias was told her actions towards the horse had been “despicable,” and only her guilty plea and lack of previous convictions had prevented her from being sent to prison.
A vet said Chilli, who was between seven and eight years old, could potentially have been suffering for months because of his emaciated condition.
RSPCA officers who gave evidence said the field was waterlogged, the grass for grazing was thin and there were various hazards on the site.
Chilli’s hip bones were protruding from underneath his rug and a vet called out immediately gave consent for him to be removed into police care.
Tichias explained that the horse, which she had owned for a year, was thin because he had not ‘overwintered well’ and that she had been about to move him to another field. She claimed a vet had visited Chilli, but was unable to provide further details.
Sadly, Chilli’s condition did not improve after treatment and he had to be put to sleep. A vet found he had various skin conditions and hair loss, overgrown feet and had suffered from limited grazing in the paddock and no other food sources being available.
In mitigation the court was told that Tichias was ‘devastated’ by the impact of her actions on Chilli and was concerned her conviction would impact on her ability to work in the equine industry. She conceded that she had buried her head in the sand but it was not deliberate cruelty or wilful neglect.
A 24-month community order with a requirement to carry out 300 hours unpaid work was also imposed. Tichias was also ordered to pay £400 in costs and a victim surcharge of £114.
Speaking after the conclusion of the case, RSPCA inspector Claire Mitchell said: “This was an extremely sad case to investigate involving a relatively young horse who had suffered severe neglect and did not get to live the life he deserved despite the efforts of everyone who tried to save him.
“I would urge all equine owners to be vigilant and check their animals regularly. Any animal that drops weight and keeps dropping weight should be a concern and early intervention from a vet is crucial.”