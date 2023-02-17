Yorkshire woman, 30, fined in court after her clothes and household rubbish were found flytipped on M62 slip road

A 30-year-old woman has been fined after her household waste was found flytipped on an emergency access road on the M62.

Selby Council prosecuted Jade Stacey, from Knottingley, and she was fined £250 at York Magistrates Court on Friday.

Last August wooden planks, clothing and other household rubbish was found dumped on the slip road near Cridling Stubbs.

It was traced back to Mrs Stacey, of Windermere Drive, who admitted to paying a third party to take the waste from her home. This unauthorised person then flytipped it illegally.

The flytipped waste

She was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £100 and a contribution to the council’s costs of £200.

Coun TIm Grogan said: “Dumping rubbish within our district isn’t tolerated. It is your responsibility to ensure that any person/company you have trusted to remove your rubbish does it correctly.

“This successful prosecution sends out a clear message that flytipping is everyone’s business; if you are wanting to hire someone to remove your waste, please check they are fully registered. You can do this by looking on the Environment Agency website, also ask to see their licence and ask for a receipt.

“Our enforcement tea investigate every fly tip and work hard to keep our district clean, tidy and safe for our residents. Flytipping is a criminal offence. As well as being a hazard to human health and wildlife in the district, it also comes at a cost to the taxpayer.