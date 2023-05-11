Yorkshire woman, 52, jailed for causing unnecessary suffering to her pet dog

A woman has been sentenced to 12 weeks in prison for “causing unnecessary suffering” to her pet dog which later had to be put down.

A court heard that Rebecca Dowbenko herself had a number of health issues, but she “didn’t believe” in taking medication for these conditions, and had “extended this feeling” to her pets.

When she appeared at Bradford and Keighley Magistrates Court Dowbenko, 52, of Fairfax Road Cullingworth, admitted failing to get the much-needed veterinary treatment for one of her dogs, a Newfoundland dog called Lily.

The case was brought to the courts by the RSPCA, and a representative of the charity said by the time they had been made aware of Lily’s condition, her facial swelling had got so bad that the dog was effectively blind.

As well as the facial swelling, the court was told that Lily had been suffering from a “dreadful” skin disease, rib swelling and lung injury, chronic arthritis and spondylosis – none of which had been effectively treated by Dowbenko.

Some of the injuries were consistent with blunt trauma – magistrates heard.

The court was told that Lily was first presented to the PDSA with a skin disease, described as “dreadful” in 2017.

Staff told Dowbenko Lily would need to be seen again in follow up appointments, but she was not taken back to the vets for these visits.

The dog was taken to the PDSA on further occasions, including in late 2021, but Dowbenko never followed up on suggestions from the vets at the charity.

Mr Brown, prosecuting on behalf of the RSPCA, said the charity was contacted by the PDSA due to their concerns about Lily’s health.

He said: “The dog was clearly suffering and was in obvious pain, suspected to be caused by blunt trauma. The animal became blind as the facial swelling grew.

“The suffering could have been prevented by presenting the dog for veterinary care earlier. The dog was allowed to suffer by the failure to provide veterinary treatment over a prolonged period.”

He added: “By the time Lily was presented to the RSPCA the only humane option was euthanasia.”

Philip Cockroft, defending Dowbenko, said: “The allegation is that this lady failed to obtain the necessary veterinary care for an animal she accepts she was responsible for.”

Half of this time would be served in prison and the rest in the community.

