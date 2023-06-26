Yorkshire woman amongst seven to deny trafficking migrants across English Channel

Seven people – including a woman from Yorkshire – have pleaded not guilty to being part of an alleged conspiracy linked to the smuggling of Iraqi migrants across the English Channel.

Three women and four men from the Midlands and West Yorkshire denied conspiring to facilitate a breach of immigration law by non-EU citizens during a joint appearance before a Leicester Crown Court judge on Monday.

Those charged are: Ibrahim Razak, 40, of Groby Road, Leicester; Andreia Cruz, 36, of Belvedere Mount, Leeds; Elisabete Moreira, 40, of Streetly Road, Birmingham; Michelle Foster, 44, of Broomhill Road, Birmingham; Geoffrey Goodyear, 48, of Pattingham Road, Perton, Staffordshire; Saman Kahraman, 42, of Jervoise Street, West Bromwich; and Paul Price, 53, of Chase Terrace, Burntwood, Staffordshire.

Goodyear, Price, Razak, Cruz, Kahraman and Foster deny a count of conspiracy said to have taken place between May 31 and June 30 2018.

Leicester Crown Court

A second charge of the same offence denied by Razak and Moreira relates to a separate time period between September 1 and September 10 2018.