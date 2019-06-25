Yorkshire woman banned from driving after posting this video

A Yorkshire woman has been banned from driving after posting a Facebook video of a young child taken while she was behind the wheel.

Kerry White, 35, added the caption 'He got the moves' and cry-laughing emojis to the post of a small child dancing in their seat.

Kerry White.

The footage was filmed by Ms White on her mobile phone whilst she was driving on Woodland Ravine and Manor Road in Scarborough on December 16, 2017, and later posted to her Facebook profile, York Crown Court heard.

She was caught after a member of public reported her video to police.

Officers managed to identify the car and location involved before finding the original video on Miss White's mobile phone.

She refused to answer questions about the incident and pleaded not guilty to driving a vehicle dangerously.

Before her trial she changed her plea to guilty and was given a 12-month ban and sentenced to six months imprisonment, suspended for twelve months.

She must also complete 20 days unpaid work and pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Road Policing Officer Mark Patterson, from North Yorkshire Police said: “As the footage clearly shows, Miss White’s driving that day was highly irresponsible and incredibly dangerous and it’s only through sheer luck she wasn’t involved in a serious collision.

“Her blatant disregard for the safety of the child and traffic laws could have ended tragically and the consequences of her actions had she of lost control of her vehicle doesn’t bear thinking about”

“I’d like to thank the member of the public who reported this incident to us and I hope this message sends a clear message that this type of reckless behaviour will not be tolerated on our roads.”

