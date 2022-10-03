Yorkshire woman ‘liked the attention’ she got for sending child abuse material online

Sonia Chivers, 29, from Driffield, was arrested by National Crime Agency officers in December 2020, after it was identified that she had been discussing her plans to abuse a child online.

A month previously, she joined a group on a messaging platform, which was created for those with a sexual interest in children aged four and under.

NCA officers seized her mobile phone and recovered a video of Chivers performing a sexual act in front of a young child (Category B).

Sonia Chivers, 29, from Driffield, was jailed after the police found sexual abuse videos on her phone.

They also found an indecent image of a child (Category C) which she had taken herself.

When interviewed, she said she didn’t know how she ended up in the online group.

However, she said she stayed as she liked the attention she was getting from other users.

She also admitted to sending one of the videos and the photo of the child via private chats and that in doing so, she had "fed these predators".

Chivers later pleaded guilty to one count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child under 13, as well as two counts each of making and distributing indecent images of children.

She was sentenced today at Hull Crown Court to three years and four months in prison.

She is also subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and has been placed on the Sex Offender Register indefinitely.

Hazel Stewart from the National Crime Agency said:

“Sonia Chivers claimed she generated child abuse material as she liked the attention, and in her own words, she “fed” the demand for this content by sharing it with others.

“This, in addition to engaging in very explicit online conversations about the sexual abuse of children, is behaviour that encourages others to commit abuse themselves and puts children in danger.