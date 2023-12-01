South Yorkshire Police have appealed to naive dog owners who do not realise the dangers their pets pose to themselves after a young woman was attacked by her Staffordshire bull terrier.

The 19-year-old was seriously injured when her Staffy turned on her in the Worsborough Common area of Barnsley on November 30. Just hours later, a puppy was killed by a bully-type dog and their owner hurt at a house in Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Following an innocent dog being mauled to death and two owners sustaining injuries we are urging dog owners to stop thinking ‘it won’t happen to me’.

"Yesterday within the space of four hours, officers responded to calls of a puppy being mauled to death and two victims sustaining injuries from their own dogs.

"As the festive period approaches, and homes become busier and louder, we are again urging dog owners to not become complacent and remember it could happen to anyone, and that any dog can be aggressive.

"Just before 3pm we received reports that a 19-year-old in the Worsborough Common area of Barnsley sustained serious injuries from her own dog. The woman was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.”

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney, who is leading the work on dangerous dogs in South Yorkshire, said: “You are more likely to be bitten by a dog in your own or someone else’s home.

“The woman in Barnsley who suffered serious injury had a small child in the home at the time and we must realise the dangers posed to vulnerable people.

“We risk assess every call that comes into our control room concerning dogs being out of control. As part of the risk assessment, we look at other people living in the property, and how we can safeguard them from harm.

“Preventing danger starts within the home. If your dog is displaying any signs of aggression, seek help. Charities are available to work with you and your dog.”

After the Doncaster incident, the dog which killed the puppy was signed over to police care.

CI Cheney continued: “This dog had been in the family home for over a year, and this is a reminder that when circumstances change, so can a dog’s behaviour.

“As Christmas approaches and your home may become busier and louder with festivities and family gatherings, please remember the stress that this can cause your dog.

“Your dog’s actions are your responsibility as an owner, whether in public, at home or in any other place.