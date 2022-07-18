Young mother with baby is assaulted by man and three women at bus stop in pretty Yorkshire village

The incident took place in Skeeby, near Richmond, on Thursday June 14 at 10.40am as the woman waited at the bus stop outside the Traveller's Rest pub.

The victim is aged in her 20s and was with her six-month-old son.

North Yorkshire Police said: "The woman was assaulted by a group including one man and three women, with a man and a woman punching her. She has sustained bruising to her face and chest as a result of the assault and had her baby son with her at the time.

The Traveller's Rest, Skeeby

"We’re requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information from two men who stopped to help the woman during the assault.

"The offenders were said to have arrived in a black car, which they parked in the car park of the Traveller's Rest.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email PC Chris Reed on [email protected] You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 442 Chris Reed.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.