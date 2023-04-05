All Sections
Young motorcyclist dies nine days after suffering serious injuries in Leeds crash

A young motorcyclist has died nine days after suffering serious injuries in a Leeds crash, police said.

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 5th Apr 2023, 10:16 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 10:17 BST

Police have issued a renewed appeal for witnesses to a collision In Leeds after the motorcyclist involved passed away in hospital.

Bailey Sorren, who was 21 and from Leeds, died on April 3 following the collision, which happened in Bramley at about 6.10pm on Saturday, March 25.

Bailey suffered serious injuries after the white KTM 125 Duke motorcycle he was riding was in a crash with a blue Vauxhall Adam, close to the Broad Lane junction with Bell Lane.

Bailey Sorren, who was 21 and from Leeds, died on April 3 following the collision, which happened in Bramley at about 6.10pm on Saturday, 25 March

This incident is now being investigated by the Major Collision Enquiry Team, police said.

The team would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has footage that may assist their enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the movements of either vehicle prior to it is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.