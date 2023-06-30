Police have arrested two youths and seized seven vehicles after a number of marked Police vehicles were damaged in Bradford.

In recent weeks a number of police vehicles have been targeted with bricks being thrown at them, West Yorkshire Police said.

Officers from the Bradford Neighbourhood Policing team arrested a 16 year old and 17 year old youths on suspicion of criminal damage on Friday June 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They remain in police custody at this time, it was confirmed.

Youths arrested and seven vehicles seized after bricks thrown at police cars in recent weeks

Enquiries are ongoing.

Superintendent Richard Padwell of Bradford District Police said: “Every Police vehicle that is off the road means one fewer unit is available to respond to emergency calls.

“It’s sheer luck that no officers were hurt during any of these incidents.

“I hope today’s action sends a clear message that causing criminal damage is completely unacceptable and we will take positive action.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad