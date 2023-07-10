Youths caused around £40,000 of damage to a Yorkshire school – and put themselves at risk of serious injury – when they climbed onto its roof, police said.

Cleveland Police said the group climbed onto the roof of Thornaby Academy, near Middlesbrough, over the course of the weekend. Damage was caused to vents and an air handling unit, which controls gas for the kitchen, and a hot water boiler.

The damage was caused across two separate incidents on the evenings of June 23 and 25.

A statement from the force said: “Youths could have caused serious injury to themselves when they climbed onto the roof of Thornaby Academy on Baysdale Road and destroyed vents and an air handling unit which controls the gas for the kitchen, and a hot water boiler. The kitchen was forced to close and flooding damage was caused to some of the classrooms.”

Thornaby Academy

Investigating officer, PC Katie Lister said: “There is a serious risk of serious injury or death being caused to those climbing on the building due to numerous hazards including electric shock. If anyone has information about these incidents they can contact 101 or Thornaby Academy. If anyone is seen tresspassing or climbing on buildings, please contact police on 999.”