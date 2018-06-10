Cycling, sunshine and brass bands at Doncaster Cycle Fest 2018

Have your say

Doncaster Cycle Fest has returned to the town for the fifth year running, showcasing a love and growth in cycling.

Greeted by the glorious sunshine riders lined Sir Nigel Greeley Square and competed in eight races starting at 9.30am and ending at 3.30pm.

Children cyclists: Joel Hurt, Beeny Olmfield, Ryan Olmfield, Josh Jackson, Harrison Quaint.

Martin Maltby, 49, organiser of event said: “The event was brought on by the legacy of the Tour De France when it came to Yorkshire five years ago and the event has grown year on year ever since.

“You can see by the number of riders around us that cycling is growing in Doncaster, it’s having a really positive effect.”

Ranging from under eights to elite categories, there was a race for everyone, novice or master.

Pro cyclist, and local guy, Graham Briggs of pro team JLT Condor is riding in the elite race.

Also riding in the elite race is Tom Pidcock the world junior time trial champion.

They will be competing for the top prize of £400 in the professional race which will be presented by Mayor Ros Jones.

But smaller rewards of goody bags were handed out to the children.

The Chapelton Silver Prize Band from Sheffield performed brass music for the spectators watching the sport in front of Cast Cafe.