He was riding along White Lane, Gleadless, Sheffield, when he came off his bike on Sunday (Sep 4), with what the police called potentially life threatening injuries.

The man’s partner has since taken to social media to clarify his condition and what happened.

She said her partner was on a pedal bike, which became “stuck in the tramlines”.

“He is critical and might not make it,” she added. “We are all heartbroken.”

In an appeal for witnesses to come forward, South Yorkshire Police said: “At about 6.55pm (Sunday, September 4), it is reported there was a single-vehicle collision on White Lane in the Gleadless area.

“Multiple emergency services are in attendance and a man, aged in his 30s, has been taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

“Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward, particularly those who were driving past and may have captured the incident on dash cam footage.

“We would also like to speak to anybody who has information relating to the whereabouts of the vehicle involved as it was taken from the scene before officers arrived.”

Yesterday, a cyclist was killed in a collision between his bike and a car on Pleasley Road, Whiston.

The 54-year-old Rotherham man was pronounced dead at the scene.