A cyclist has been taken to hospital after being involved in a crash with a car in Leeds this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene when a bicycle and car collided at the junction of Kirkstall Road and Barnborough Street in Kirkstall at around 12.50pm.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said they had been alerted by paramedics from Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

He said the cyclist had been taken to Leeds General Infirmary but was not believed to be seriously injured.