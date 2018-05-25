Dad and grandmother pay tribute to murdered Sheffield baby

The dad and grandmother of a baby girl killed in Sheffield this week have paid tribute to the tot.

Erin Emilia Rain Tomkins, aged 22 months old, from Gleadless Valley, died at Sheffield Children's Hospital on Tuesday after being admitted the day before with severe head injuries.

Martin Johnson, 19, of Leighton Road, Gleadless Valley, was charged with her murder yesterday.

Posting on Facebook, Erin's dad, Matthew Baxter, described Erin as his 'world'.

He said her death had left him a 'broken man' and posted 'RIP princess. Fly high beautiful. Love you angel."

Erin's grandmother, Julie Wilson, said: "RIP Erin you was taken away from us all too soon baby. Fly away you are at peace now and all your family are so heartbroken but we will never forget about you .

"Your daddy and all your family miss you loads and love you with all our hearts Erin."

In another post, she added: "RIP you was taken away too soon from us all. We all love you with all our broken hearts and always will."