Dad-of-two from Sheffield found dead on stag weekend in Benidorm

A dad-of-two from Sheffield has died while celebrating a friend's stag weekend in Benidorm.

Lee Okrasa, from Wisewood, was in Benidorm, Spain, with a group of friends when tragedy struck yesterday.

Details of the circumstances surrounding Lee's death have not yet been released but an online appeal has been launched to help pay for his body to be flown back home from the Costa Blanca after it emerged that he did not have travel insurance.

It is believed that his family needs £5,000 to pay for repatriation and so far over £1,300 has been donated.

Friend Scarlett Cooper, who launched the online appeal, said: "Sadly, Lee Okrasa passed away in Benidorm leaving behind his family and friends.

"Lee was an amazing,genuine guy who was loved by many.

"Unfortunately Lee had no insurance meaning the cost to get him back is £5,000. We need to get him back to his family as soon as possible, please help as anything will help."

Lee's partner Linsday spoke of her loss on Facebook.

She said: "Words cannot describe how utterly devastated we are. I am numb with pain, sorrow, guilt, loss and every other emotion I can’t put into words.

"It doesn’t seem real and I can’t accept it.

"Please don’t take your loved ones for granted and give them an extra special squeeze tonight."

She added: "How am I going to get over this? He was my forever and I’m broken."

Friends posting on Facebook have also expressed their shock and heartbreak at Lee's death.

Keeley Shaw Lindsay said: "I have no words. Lee will be sadly missed."

Molly Sisson added: "What a lovely, genuine man. Only met him a handful of times but what an absolute gentleman. What memories we have to cherish him by.

"He will be sadly missed."

Laura Diaz Ward posted:"I’m absolutely gutted. Lee was amazing he will definitely be missed."

Gavin Carder added: "So sad to hear - always such a nice guy when I saw him."

Visit www.gofundme.com/lee-okrasa to donate.