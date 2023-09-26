Scores of firefighters from across West Yorkshire have been battling a ‘large fire’ at a Grade II*-listed mill overnight.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire broke out at around 8pm at Dalton Mills in Keighley. There were eight fire engines in attendance at the height of the fire, as well as a number of support vehicles, including two aerial ladder platforms, a welfare unit and a command unit. At around midnight, the incident was scaled down and just three fire engines were in attendance.

Dalton Lane has also been closed while firefighters tackle the blaze.

A statement from the service said: “We are currently have 8 pumps (Fire Engines) in attendance at a building fire at Dalton Mills, Keighley, alongside a number of support appliances including 2 aerials, a Welfare Unit and Command Unit.”

Crews from fire stations in Keighley, Bingley, Silsden, Fairweather Green, Shipley and Bradford all attended the incident.