Decision to scrap ban on cycling on A63 hailed as 'commonsense' by some cyclists - a 'farce' by others

A decision to withdraw a proposed ban on cycling on the A63 has divided opinion among cyclists.

The ban would have affected a 15-mile stretch between North Cave and the Daltry Street Interchange and was opposed by cycling organisations as well as Welcome to Yorkshire.

Highways England said Humberside Police were particularly concerned about how safe cyclists would be with increasing volumes of fast moving traffic on the A63.

However in light of recent applications for cycling time trials being withdrawn they had decided not to implement the ban.

Cyclists who have ridden the route as part of competitive time trials said the decision was a “farce.”

Until 2017 the road was known as a fast course and used a couple of dozen times over the summer for time-trial events attended by riders from all over the country.

In 2015, Sir Bradley Wiggins tried to break the British ten-mile record on the A63.

Jon Snowden, who works at Vive Le Velo in North Ferriby, said: “It is a complete farce. They have now stopped events that had marshals, signage, headquarters and police were notified.

“That’s now been stopped but people can ride on there as single cyclists without any signage. Essentially that’s what this ruling has achieved.

“Any event with a lot of precautions is not allowed to happen but anybody can go on a bike from Newport or wherever.”

However the decision was welcomed as common sense by Duncan Dollimore, Cycling UK’s Head of Campaigns.

Mr Dollimore said: “We have been fighting for 140 years for the rights of cyclists, and we couldn’t let Highways England impose a ban when there was no real basis or justification.

“One of the arguments put forward was that cyclists couldn’t keep up with traffic, but on that basis they would have been banning cyclists on every A-road and many sections of B-road across the country.

“I’m delighted that common sense has prevailed and pleased that Highways England listened to our arguments.

“I’d like to thank all our supporters who took time to take part in the campaign and respond during the consultation period.”

Meanwhile British Cycling Chief Executive, Julie Harrington, said: “Cycling has a huge part to play in transforming Britain into a greener and more active nation, as well as having a really positive impact on the economy, and it is great to see that Highways England have listened to our objections and chosen not to implement the ban.”

Highways England said requests for future time trials “will be looked at by Highways England, Humberside Police and the East Riding Safety Forum.”