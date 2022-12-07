A young soldier has died at an army base in Yorkshire following a 'non-operational incident.'

The Ministry of Defence have confirmed the death of Private Joshua Kennington of the Royal Logistic Corps who died on November 24 this year. Pte Kennington died following a 'non-operational incident' at Catterick Garrison, in Richmond, which is the largest British Army garrison in the world.

In a statement, Pte Kennington's family have described him someone who was 'much loved by family and friends' and always 'had time for others.'

They said: "Tragically taken from us far too soon, much loved by family and friends, Josh was kind compassionate always having time for others and putting them first constantly striving to push himself to be better. He died doing what he loved. Not a goodbye from us, wherever you will be you will always be in our hearts."

Catterick Garrison

Major Tony Morgan, the officer commanding 35 Squadron, 5 Medical Regiment said that Pte Kennington was a 'spirited individual' and 'an excellent soldier.'

He said: "Private Josh Kennington was a young and popular member of 35 Medical Squadron. He had only been with the Squadron for a short time, but his good humoured and likeable nature made him an instant hit. A spirited individual, always willing to do what was needed, Private Kennington was an excellent soldier and a proud RLC Driver, the epitome of our most talented younger generation.

"His death is a sad loss, at such a young age and at the beginning of a bright military career ahead of him. Although this is a sad moment for all that knew Private Kennington, we do feel fortunate to have known and to have served alongside this soldier. He will be missed; he will be celebrated and he will be remembered by all those within 35 Medical Squadron."

Dr Andrew Murrison, the minister for defence people, veterans and service families said: "It is with deep sadness that I learnt of the death of Private Josh Kennington of 5 Medical Regiment, Royal Logistic Corps. He displayed a natural aptitude for soldiering and it's clear from his colleagues that he was admired and respected by all those he served with, irrespective of their rank. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones at this difficult time."

Private Joshua Kennington.