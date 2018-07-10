Detectives investigating murder of woman, 25, in York, in fresh appeal

Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed 'an altercation' in York hours before a woman's body was discovered.

The body of a 25-year-old woman, named locally as nursery worker Claire Lucas, was discovered in a property on Fourth Avenue in York on July 2.

A 35 year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of murder. He has since been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time to contact them.

They want to hear from anyone who saw or heard a fight or altercation between two men in the area of the parade of shops between Seventh Avenue and Melrosegate on Fourth Avenue sometime after 7pm on Saturday June 30 through to the early hours of Sunday July 1.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Pearson of North Yorkshire Police said: “The scene is in a residential area and we have been speaking with the local community to obtain as much information as we can and to reassure them that we are working hard to establish the circumstances of the woman’s death.

“We continue to appeal to anyone who may have seen or heard anything unusual around this location, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to please come forward.”

Call 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.