Did you see Harrogate on Channel 5 last night? Here's what you made of it...

The first part of the Channel 5 series about Harrogate’s Christmas celebrations aired last night, and for those of us tuning in, we all had the same question on our lips as we settled down with a cuppa - how would our town come across on national television?

Well, your verdicts have been coming in steadily on Facebook and Twitter, and it’s definitely been a real talking point overnight - and we still have part two to come tonight at 9pm!

This final episode will see the culmination of months of hard work from volunteers and businesses in making Harrogate’s Christmas lights and shop window competition happen.

Taking to Twitter, Karen Weaver said: “Loved watching #AGreatYorkshireChristmas #harrogate, plenty of v funny “Gogglebox” moments & lots of jeopardy. Well done everyone involved, can’t wait for the big reveal tomorrow!! #nervous!!”

The owner of Bijouled on Parliament Street, who were crowned overall winners in the Christmas shop window competition this year, said it was “nerve-wracking and exciting” at the same time to watch the programme.

Owner Georgina Collins said: “We were delighted to have the fantastic opportunity to take part in the Channel 5 programme. It was nerve-wracking and exciting at the same time to watch the programme and we hope that it brings lots of visitors to Harrogate to view the Christmas lights and shop windows.

"As an independent shop that is about to celebrate 10 years of being in business in Harrogate, we hope that people enjoy watching our three month journey in putting together our

very special window.”

Bijouled also tweeted today: "Really nice to see so many people in the shop today who have decided to visit #Harrogate after watching #AGreatYorkshireChristmas to see both the shops and the lights."

The chairman of Harrogate at Christmas, Coun John Fox, said: “We hope the Channel 5 programmes will encourage viewers to visit our town in the future.

“Viewers will have seen the Harrogate businesses and volunteers working together to prepare our fantastic town for Christmas. I am also delighted that Jim Carter agreed to narrate it."

Last night’s episode was a bit of a teaser for tonight’s programme, showing the retailers designing their Christmas shop windows and setting the scene for the judging and presentation of the awards which will be shown later.

The first part also featured the ‘How Big Is Your Bauble?’ fundraising campaign for this year’s Christmas lights.

BUT, one thing that didn’t go unnoticed was Ripon being featured in the programme... In a series focusing on Harrogate, viewers spotted scenes of Ripon Cathedral and Kirkgate a mile off.