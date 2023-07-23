Disused Marine Residence Hotel in Scarborough unstable after fire as council warns public

A major fire at a disused hotel has left it structurally unstable with the public warned to stay away.

North Yorkshire Police was called to the incident at the Marine Residence Hotel on Belmont Road just after 1am in the early hours of Sunday July 16.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service worked to extinguish the fire and as a safety precaution, buildings either side of the property were evacuated.

In a new update, a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Council said the property is unstable and warned the public to stay away.

Barriers and fencing has been erected with road closures in place.

North Yorkshire Council’s head of resilience and emergencies, Matt Robinson, said: “As a result of the fire at the disused Marine Residence Hotel in Belmont Road, Scarborough, in the early hours of Sunday, July 16, the property is structurally unstable.

“The building is unsafe to enter, so we have not been able to determine the cause of the fire.

“The North Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum, which includes North Yorkshire Council as well as the fire service and police, is working to ensure the safety of the building.

“We have erected barrier fencing around the site to help secure it and some road closures remain in place. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause local residents and businesses, but public safety must be our number one priority.

“We urge people to stay away from the building and surrounding site, which are extremely dangerous. With school holidays approaching, we ask parents to stress the importance of this message to their children.

“Police will be conducting visible patrols in the area but if anyone sees people trespassing within the cordoned site, they should call 999 immediately.

“Meanwhile we are working together to trace the owner of the building through all means available to us with a view to seeking a plan of action to make the building safe as soon as possible.

“We are also offering advice to neighbouring residents.